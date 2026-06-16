Arax Advisory Partners Has $1.48 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Arax Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Linde were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blalock Williams LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.4%

LIN opened at $521.48 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $525.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $241.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.24 and a 200-day moving average of $472.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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