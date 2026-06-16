Arax Advisory Partners Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Arax Advisory Partners cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,337 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

SSNC stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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