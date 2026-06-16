Arax Advisory Partners Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Arax Advisory Partners cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 94,303 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CVS opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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