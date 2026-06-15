Arax Advisory Partners Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Arax Advisory Partners reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 34,307 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,910,000 after buying an additional 1,874,508 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.59 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $8,182,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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