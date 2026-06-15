Arax Advisory Partners Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $89,401,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $419.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.82 and a 200 day moving average of $458.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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