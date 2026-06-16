Arax Advisory Partners Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $199.51. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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