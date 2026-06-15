Arax Advisory Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 31,311 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,267 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $52,320,000 after buying an additional 131,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here