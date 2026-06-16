Arax Advisory Partners Reduces Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 214,204 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in General Motors were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Stock Up 3.0%

General Motors stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 20,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,749,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,340,570. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here