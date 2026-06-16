Arax Advisory Partners Sells 10,806 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $401.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.42. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $426.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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