Arax Advisory Partners Sells 1,846 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $62,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,024. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,525.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,275.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,213.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,276.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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