Arax Advisory Partners Sells 21,261 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,261 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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