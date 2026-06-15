Arax Advisory Partners Sells 27,723 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 27,723 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Chevron were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

CVX stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $178.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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