Arax Advisory Partners Sells 56,797 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,273 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 56,797 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

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United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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