Free Trial
→ Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Arax Advisory Partners Sells 56,797 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arax Advisory Partners cut its UPS position by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 56,797 shares and ending with 38,273 shares valued at about $3.8 million.
  • UPS reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $1.07 EPS versus the $1.02 consensus and revenue of $21.2 billion, though revenue was still down 1.4% year over year.
  • The company recently paid a $1.64 quarterly dividend, implying an annualized yield of about 6.1%, while analysts currently hold a mixed view with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $111.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,273 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 56,797 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service Right Now?

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines