Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 108,479 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,167 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 108,479 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,631 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the bank's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the bank's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Regions Financial's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 44.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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