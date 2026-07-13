Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires Shares of 168,249 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,127,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.38 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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