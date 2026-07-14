Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,151 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.37% of Genpact worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

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Genpact Stock Up 3.8%

G opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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