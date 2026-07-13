Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys 59,161 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,638 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

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Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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