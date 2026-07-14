Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Grows Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.32% of Valmont Industries worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $164,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $541.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.75.

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Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $540.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.22 and a twelve month high of $585.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is currently 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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