Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.22 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,470 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,339,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TRV opened at $338.80 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $310.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $349.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $333.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a Buy rating and a $395 price target , which implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a rating and a , which implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $334 and Mizuho lifted its target to $324 , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to and Mizuho lifted its target to , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to $28.00 , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance.

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to beat estimates again in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article: Will Travelers (TRV) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Travelers is expected to beat earnings estimates in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Article: Travelers (TRV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

Another Zacks note said Travelers is in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of Hold , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish.

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Article: Travelers Companies (TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current share price, implying limited short-term upside if results fail to impress.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here