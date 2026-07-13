Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.62 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 89,528 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $383,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $907,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,741 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,494,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,134,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $431,999,000 after acquiring an additional 592,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.21.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1%

SYF stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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