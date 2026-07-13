Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases 40,925 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,278 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.32% of Autoliv worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,000. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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