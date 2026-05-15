Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,370,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.31% of OneMain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1,102.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of OneMain by 591.8% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 57.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,000. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneMain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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