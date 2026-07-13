Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Sells 71,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,610 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 71,348 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in AT&T were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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