Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $21.64 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $21,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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