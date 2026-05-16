Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,779 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $22,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 460.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,330 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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