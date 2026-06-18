Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,987,505 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 772,150 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.96% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,725,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.37 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

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