Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,698 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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