Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620,619 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 111,860 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Arch Capital Group worth $155,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 319.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,626,148 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $252,084,000 after buying an additional 2,000,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $256,167,000 after buying an additional 1,730,487 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,683,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.10 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $105.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.82.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here