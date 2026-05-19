Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the company's stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.7%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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