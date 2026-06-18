Archon Partners LLC Takes $5.12 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Archon Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $159.09 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,360. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock worth $155,600,208. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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