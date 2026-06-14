ArchPoint Investors Takes $2.72 Million Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

ArchPoint Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,875 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pool Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.68 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Stokely acquired 1,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. The trade was a 6.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Whalen acquired 525 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,771.84. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $261.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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