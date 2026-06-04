Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,094 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

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Starbucks Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,046 shares of company stock valued at $708,911. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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