Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 525,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,954,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27,103.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s preliminary fiscal Q4 update showed gross margins of 15% to 17% , far above prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a much stronger profit profile. At Last, Some Good News for Super Micro Stock

Super Micro’s preliminary fiscal Q4 update showed gross margins of , far above prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a much stronger profit profile. Positive Sentiment: The company said it received more than $60 billion in new orders/backlog , reinforcing demand for its AI server and data center systems. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

The company said it received , reinforcing demand for its AI server and data center systems. Positive Sentiment: Supermicro launched a new H15 server portfolio using 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 CPUs , with up to 1.7x better performance and higher memory/PCIe bandwidth, which could support future AI and enterprise sales. Supermicro introduceert een nieuw serverassortiment...

Supermicro launched a new H15 server portfolio using , with up to 1.7x better performance and higher memory/PCIe bandwidth, which could support future AI and enterprise sales. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, with price-target increases and upgraded earnings estimates implying stronger expected profitability ahead. SMCI analyst coverage and estimates

Several analysts turned more constructive, with price-target increases and upgraded earnings estimates implying stronger expected profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still trimmed near-term revenue/earnings estimates, reflecting caution that growth may not be linear even with the backlog strength.

Some analysts still trimmed near-term revenue/earnings estimates, reflecting caution that growth may not be linear even with the backlog strength. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about unusually large options trading and broader AI-stock momentum point to elevated trading interest, but they do not change the company’s fundamentals by themselves.

Articles about unusually large options trading and broader AI-stock momentum point to elevated trading interest, but they do not change the company’s fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: One brokerage lowered its target to $34 and kept a neutral stance, indicating some skepticism about how quickly Supermicro can convert backlog into sustained earnings.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.21.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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