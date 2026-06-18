Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $3.26 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in MasTec were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of MasTec by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in MasTec by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in MasTec by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,046 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 4,223.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average is $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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