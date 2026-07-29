Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,769 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 39,758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 17,634 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.1%

Ares Management stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is presently 251.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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