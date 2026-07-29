Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. These 3 Companies Reported Record Results and Raised Guidance

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. Positive Sentiment: The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. TSMC Raises 2026 CapEx Budget to Capture Long-Term AI, HPC Demand

The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. 3 AI Chip and Memory Behemoths to Buy Ahead of August for Big Upside

Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. Positive Sentiment: TSMC vice presidents reported multiple open-market purchases, modestly increasing their personal holdings. Insider buying can provide a supportive signal, although the transactions are small relative to the company’s market value. SEC Insider Purchase Filing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $297,560. This represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 28,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,027,169.99. This represents a 7.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,099,124 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $393.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $427.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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