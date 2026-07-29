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Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arete Wealth Advisors reduced its QQQ stake by 25.9% in the first quarter, selling 5,881 shares and retaining 16,867 shares valued at approximately $9.73 million.
  • Several institutional investors initiated or expanded positions in QQQ, while institutional investors and hedge funds collectively owned 44.58% of the fund.
  • QQQ recently traded at $675.49, within a 52-week range of $551.68 to $748.65, and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.8135, equivalent to a 0.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $675.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $717.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.00.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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