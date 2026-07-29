Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s rebound ahead of the FOMC meeting and Big Tech earnings could provide near-term support if the Fed avoids a rate increase and technology companies deliver strong results. Wall Street Rebounds Ahead of FOMC & Big Tech Earnings

Wall Street’s rebound ahead of the FOMC meeting and Big Tech earnings could provide near-term support if the Fed avoids a rate increase and technology companies deliver strong results. Positive Sentiment: Several reports remain constructive on the AI investment cycle, arguing that demand for data centers and AI infrastructure can support earnings growth and extend the broader bull market. Wall Street's AI CapEx Concerns Overlook Demand-Supply Outlook

Several reports remain constructive on the AI investment cycle, arguing that demand for data centers and AI infrastructure can support earnings growth and extend the broader bull market. Positive Sentiment: A bullish technical commentary highlighted QQQ’s bounce from a perceived support zone, while aggressive buying in Nvidia tied to a major OpenAI data-center project helped reinforce enthusiasm for key fund holdings. Aggressive Buying On Nvidia Backing Massive OpenAI Data Center

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $675.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $717.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.00.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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