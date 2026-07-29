Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30.10 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $30,097,000. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,657.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total value of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,282.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $706.00 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,454.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,308.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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