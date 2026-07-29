Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.96 Million in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,097 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in MasTec by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in MasTec by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $466.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $312.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $371.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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