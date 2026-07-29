Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,575 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $270,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $410.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.53. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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