Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $985,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,108 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,279,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.73 and a beta of 1.63. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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