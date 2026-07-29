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Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Ubiquiti logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Arete Wealth Advisors purchased 11,109 Ubiquiti shares worth approximately $8.8 million, while several other institutional investors also increased their positions. Hedge funds and institutional investors own about 4% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with Ubiquiti carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $750.67, although ratings range from “Strong Buy” to “Sell.”
  • Ubiquiti reported 18.7% year-over-year revenue growth but missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, equivalent to a 0.6% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ubiquiti.

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 22.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,214 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $750.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.0%

UI opened at $534.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $1,099.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $559.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.66.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti's payout ratio is 20.57%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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