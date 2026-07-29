Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,063 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $461.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Armstrong reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share, ahead of the $2.25 analyst consensus cited by MarketBeat and the $2.33 estimate cited by Zacks. EPS increased from $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. Armstrong World Industries Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Armstrong reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share, ahead of the $2.25 analyst consensus cited by MarketBeat and the $2.33 estimate cited by Zacks. EPS increased from $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded estimates and grew sharply: Quarterly revenue was $472.0 million, above the $461.67 million consensus estimate, representing 11.2% year-over-year growth. The results indicate continued demand across Armstrong’s construction-related businesses. Armstrong World Industries Q2 Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue was $472.0 million, above the $461.67 million consensus estimate, representing 11.2% year-over-year growth. The results indicate continued demand across Armstrong’s construction-related businesses. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance remains slightly above expectations: AWI set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $8.30–$8.50, compared with the approximately $8.31 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance was about $1.8 billion, broadly in line with expectations, reducing concern that the quarterly beat was accompanied by a weaker outlook. Armstrong World Q2 Beats on Revenue and Full-Year Outlook

AWI set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $8.30–$8.50, compared with the approximately $8.31 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance was about $1.8 billion, broadly in line with expectations, reducing concern that the quarterly beat was accompanied by a weaker outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability was solid: The company reported a 18.59% net margin and 36.71% return on equity. However, with the stock trading at roughly 25 times earnings and below its 52-week high, investors may continue to weigh the positive operating momentum against valuation. Armstrong World Industries 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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