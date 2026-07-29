Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,896 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,896 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 759 shares of the software company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 893 shares of the software company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calydon Capital grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 2,726 shares of the software company's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $237.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day moving average is $234.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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