ARGA Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 26,488 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 446,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 321,782 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 42,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:LYB opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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