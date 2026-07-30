argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP lessened its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. argenex comprises approximately 3.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.05% of argenex worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in argenex by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,846 shares of the company's stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in argenex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the company's stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenex by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenex from $867.00 to $932.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered argenex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,056.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenex

Key argenex News

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

argenex Trading Up 1.2%

argenex stock opened at $882.56 on Thursday. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $596.01 and a twelve month high of $953.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $873.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 32.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 27.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenex

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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