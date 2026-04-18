Argo Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $427.93 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.69 and a 200-day moving average of $610.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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