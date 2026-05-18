Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report.

Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market.

Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand.

Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors.

UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests the AI chip rally may be masking broader market weakness, which can make even strong names like Broadcom vulnerable to profit-taking after a powerful advance.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $425.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $365.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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