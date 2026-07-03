Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of Argos Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips.

TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions.

Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider purchase by a TSMC vice president added a modest confidence signal, while analyst sentiment remains centered on a “Buy” view.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $420.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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