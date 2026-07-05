Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,788 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,719,000. Vicor makes up about 7.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vicor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 4,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total transaction of $7,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,388,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,145,869,273.60. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $331,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,680. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,197,891. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $282.95 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $382.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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